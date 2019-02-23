Women stabbed in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN — Friday evening, an Iron Mountain woman was stabbed several times while working in a Krist Oil Convenience store.

The 22-year-old female clerk was stabbed several times with a knife by a 15-year-old male suspect. After stabbing the clerk, the juvenile male suspect fled from the store on foot. A very short time later, the suspect was taken into custody inside the McDonald’s restaurant located across US-2 from the convenience store.

The suspect is lodged in a Juvenile Detention Center pending court action. No further information will be released at this time.

The Iron Mountain Police Department was assisted on scene by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police, Kingsford Public Safety Department and the Veterans Administration Police Department.