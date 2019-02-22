Marquette Mountain hosting ski race this weekend

.

MARQUETTE– This weekend, hundreds of young athletes will be making their way to Marquette Mountain for one of its biggest events of the year.

Skiers aging from 14 to 16 will be in town to participate in the Bob Hosking Jr. Championship race, which will be taking place Friday through Sunday.

“This event will bring a lot of out–of–towners to the mountain and nearby businesses in what is normally a slow time of year, but the locals won’t be pushed out by the crowds,” says Andrew Farron, general manager at the mountain.

Marquette Mountain is offering special prices for the rest of the season, with lift tickets costing $25, and rentals for $15.

For more information on this event and Marquette Mountain, visit our website at ABC10UP.com