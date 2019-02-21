1 person shot in Iron Mountain, investigation ongoing

IRON MOUNTAIN — The Iron Mountain Police and Fire Department along with the Beacon Ambulance were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of West Brown Street in reference to a shooting.

The incident happened at approximately 11:58 a.m. on February 20.

The victim in the shooting was a 16-year-old female who got shot in the abdomen.

She was transported to the Dickinson County Hospital and later flown to a hospital in Green Bay for her injuries.

As a result of the investigation that is still ongoing, a 15-year-old male was taken into custody and is being held at Bay Pines Detention Center pending further court action

No further information is available.

Stay with ABC 10 as we get updates.