Negaunee Male Chorus gears up for annual concert

NEGAUNEE — The Negaunee Male Chorus is rehearsing for their annual Christmas concert this December.

They have been practicing together since Labor Day to make sure all the songs will be perfect during the performance.

Songs that will be performed range from the classic Christmas carols we all know to Christmas songs with a twist.

This event will be a little different than last year though.

“We have voices in motion from Westwood High School coming and we gave them a grant. We gave a grant to every school that is a member of the chorus, approximately $1,000” said Gary Penhale, the Vice President of Negaunee Male Chorus.

The concert will be held on December 8th at 7 p.m. in the Negaunee High School Auditorium.

Most people start their Christmas season off with this concert so the men are making sure that they do not disappoint.