Logging load spilled on roadway in Portage, no injuries

PORTAGE TWP. — At approximately 2:15 on Wednesday afternoon, troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post were dispatched for a logging truck versus pickup truck crash.

The crash happened on US–41 near Broemer Rd.

Through investigation it was revealed that both the 2015 Ford F–150 and 2018 Kenworth were traveling southbound on US–41 when the accident happened.

The logging truck attempted to pass the pickup truck when the driver of the pickup truck activated the left turn signal to turn eastbound into a private drive.

The logging truck attempted to avoid the crash by crossing over the northbound shoulder of the road, where the trailer overturned.

The logs fell off the trailer as a result of the crash.

There were no injuries reported.

The driver of the logging truck was cited for spilling its load on the roadway.

Troopers were assisted by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office.