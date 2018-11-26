Portage Health Foundation holds 2nd annual Giving Tuesday event

HANCOCK — Philanthropy is in season in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Tomorrow concludes Giving Tuesday, meaning that all donations must be submitted by close of business on Tuesday in order to receive match funding.

“The community on their own raised a little over 50,” said Chelsea Goodreau, the marketing and communications coordinator for Portage Health Foundation. “I believe it was $52,000, so all in it was about $104,000 that went back to the non-profits last year.”

Giving Tuesday is a global day of philanthropy that takes place right after Thanksgiving. To encourage participation, PHF added their own twist to that last year, and locally named the drive, “Put Your Money Where Your Heart is.”

“The non profits in our community do so much for us throughout the year and we know that they are touching peoples lives in a unique way so we believe that when people are donating to them, they’re putting their money where there heart is,” Goodreau said.

Donors can choose from a list of non profit charitable organizations that will receive twice the amount specified, due to the assistance of the Portage Health Foundation. The foundation says that the program is meant to inspire people to collaborate in improving their local communities and to give back in impacting ways to the charities and causes they support.

“Last year we did $50,000 in matching monies and this year it’s going to be $100,000. We’re really excited to see what the community is able to do this year for our non-profits,” said Goodreau.

Recipient organizations include, UP Kids, Little Brothers- Friends of the Elderly, area shelter holmes, Dial Help, and the Keweenaw Family Resource Center to name a few. A complete listing can be found at www.phfgive.otg.

Goodreau added, “They can donate a couple different ways, they can go online to our website and there’s our donation form. Or if you don’t want to use the internet, you’re able to either drop it off at the office, either check or cash, or send it in the mail. As long as it’s post marked by tomorrow we will continue to match it because we won’t continue to match after the 27th.”

Donors who wish to choose more than 1 charity from the list are welcome too. They are asked to provide a break down of disbursement amounts.