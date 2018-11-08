Forsyth Township man facing murder charge for the death of an infant

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP — A Forsyth Township man is facing a murder charge for the death of his four-month-old infant.

According to the Forsyth Township Police Department, 32-year-old Randy James Tuominen was arrested Wednesday night at his parents’ home in Ely Township. The Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized one charge of homicide and two charges of first degree child abuse against Tuominen. All are punishable by up to life in prison.

Investigators say emergency personnel were called to the 100 block of Constellation Street on Sept. 28 at 10:47 p.m. for the report of an unresponsive four-month-old infant. A joint investigation followed, with a report being submitted to the prosecutor’s office for review.

Tuominen was arrested and taken to the Marquette County Jail without incident. Police say his arraignment is pending.