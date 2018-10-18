Lower Michigan man arrested Wednesday in DUI crash investigation

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP — A Lower Michigan man was arrested Wednesday night after a crash in Marquette Township.

At 9:28 p.m., deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office were called to US-41 West in Marquette Township for a two-vehicle crash. Prior to arrival, dispatch advised deputies that one vehicle was its side.

Authorities say a Pontiac Vibe, driven by a 21-year-old Lower Michigan man, was traveling westbound on the highway. A grey sedan, driven by a 20-year-old man from Gwinn, pulled out of the Cenex parking lot, into the oncoming path of the Pontiac.

When deputies arrived on the scene, all people were out of the vehicles. No injuries were reported at the scene. While investigating the crash, deputies suspected the driver of the Pontiac to be under the influence. After further investigations were made, the driver was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police and the Marquette Township Fire Department. No names have been released. The investigation is still ongoing.