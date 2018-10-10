Accident puts one man in hospital

GWINN — At approximately 2:14 pm the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Eagle Street, Gwinn, West Branch Township.

A box truck being driven by a 44 year old male from Gladstone, was backing into a parking space in front of the residence and struck a 58 year old Gwinn man who was standing behind the truck guiding it.

The impact caused the pedestrian to be pinned against a small passenger car. The Gwinn man was transported to UP Health System Marquette and is considered in stable condition. The driver of the truck was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and was lodged at the Marquette County Jail. The incident is still under investigation.

The Sheriff”s Department was assisted on scene by the Skandia/West Branch First Res-ponders and Fire Department.