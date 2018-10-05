Snyder: State will now cover all FEMA-required matching funds for U.P. flood relief

LANSING — Gov. Rick Snyder has authorized additional money to cover up to $7.4 million in matching funds Upper Peninsula grant recipients are required to pay under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) public assistance program.

June floods caused significant damage to portions of Gogebic, Houghton, and Menominee counties. A preliminary damage assessment determined that public agencies in the three counties sustained nearly $30 million in damages that are eligible for public assistance relief.

Local agencies must match 25 percent of FEMA funds made available. Previously, Gov. Snyder announced the state would match half of that 25 percent. Based on the impact covering just 12.5 percent of the matching funds would have on local budgets, the Governor today announced the state would cover all 25 percent.

Such an authorization is unprecedented, but Gov. Snyder said the impact of the flooding on the U.P. communities demanded unusual action.

“The June disaster had a significant financial impact on the affected communities in the Upper Peninsula. We are committed to ensuring our residents are provided the resources necessary to help get them back on their feet,” Snyder said. “With the state taking on the cost of the entire match, the communities won’t have such a significant burden on their budgets from this natural disaster.”

FEMA and the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division will begin developing recovery projects in the three counties to take full advantage of the financial assistance available.