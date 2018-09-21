ATV crash in Ely Township

ELY TOWNSHIP — The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle ATV crash on Bryan Creek Road approximately three miles east of County Road 581 in Ely Township.

47-year-old, Katherine Swiger of Winfield, Illinois, was traveling west on Bryan Creek Road on a 2002 Polaris Trail Boss 330 when she lost control.

Swiger was turning into a private drive when the ATV rolled over and ejected her from the seat.

After ejection, Katherine came to rest on her back in the wooded area.

She was transported to UP Health Systems-Marquette for evaluation of multiple injuries.

Her medical condition is unknown at this time as she was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Assisted at the scene was Michigan DNR, Ishpeming Twp Fire and Ely Twp first responders, and Marquette Township Fire/Rescue.