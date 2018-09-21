Four Michigan people charged for numerous crimes in Lower Peninsula

LOWER PENINSULA — On Friday, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced that after an in-depth investigation four people are charged for conspiracy to abduct, rape and murder a young child in Branch County.

The Michigan State Police have charged David Bailey, 37, of Coldwater, formerly of Kalamazoo, Matthew Toole, 32, of Battle Creek, Talia Furman, 32, of Springfield, and Jayme LaPointe, 19, of Athens.

They conspired to kidnap a young child at a local county fair, subdue the child and then torture and sexually assault the child until their death and then dispose of the body.

Schuette charged each with three counts of:

Conspiracy to Commit Murder; Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping; and Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree; all three of which are punishable by up to life in prison.

The defendants are now all in custody of law enforcement after being apprehended by Michigan State Police and are awaiting arraignment on these charges.