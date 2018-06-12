US-41 project between Ishpeming, Negaunee starts June 19th

NEGAUNEE/ISHPEMING — The US-41/M-28 construction project between Negaunee and Ishpeming is set to begin on Tuesday, June 19th.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing about $1.6 million to resurface 4.2 miles of the roadway from Westwood Drive east to Water Street. Work includes asphalt milling and resurfacing; joint repairs; curb, gutter and guardrail work; shoulder rumble strips; and pavement markings.

This work will require lane closures with traffic shifts. A minimum of one lane will be open in each direction for the duration of the project.

Construction is estimated to be complete by late August, 2018. To view a project map, click HERE.