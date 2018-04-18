UPHS-Marquette first in state to receive accreditation from American College of Cardiology

MARQUETTE — UPHS-Marquette is now one of the leaders within the state and country for its overall heart program. The hospital is the first in the state and the fourth in the nation to receive an accreditation from the American College of Cardiology.

UPHS was recognized by the organization with the Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI in March 2018. This was based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who come to the lab for medical care.

They were also very happy with the achievement that they were able to accomplish.

“I am very proud of my whole team that is participating in this,” said, Clinical Director of Cardiac Imaging Department, Robert Kroll. “It’s kind of my vision of what this institution and what this program can be is a collaborative quality driven outcome based program and that’s where we are going.”

The accreditation is an ongoing commitment where they will submit for review every year.

This will drive the program to continue working on their performance improvements within the program.