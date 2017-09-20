Feeding America comes to local city

NEGAUNEE — On Wednesday afternoon, Feeding America West Michigan was at Negaunee High School to distribute 15,000 pounds of food to people in need.

Many people came out to show their support for a great cause, and to make sure people left with the amount of food that they needed. The Mobile Pantry contained fresh produce, dairy products and baked goods with an emphasis on nutrition. Clients did not have to show identification or proof of income to receive food. People were encouraged to bring their own bags or boxes to stock up on the necessary items.

“Without our student help, without the help of our faculty, this couldn’t be done,” said Negaunee High School Principal, Mark Marana. “We’re glad that we can be a part of being a positive influence in our community. Nobody’s going to go home hungry today.”

Principal Marana added that this is the 6th time Feeding America has partnered with Negaunee High School, and he says it’s an honor to lend a helping hand.