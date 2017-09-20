Cambensy speaks out against new campaign finance laws

MARQUETTE — Legislation signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Rick Snyder has received lots of backlash from Democrats across the state. According to state representative candidate Sara Cambensy, Senate Bills 335 and 336 are aligned with corporate and special interest donors rather than Michigan citizens.

Cambensy, who is the democratic nominee in the special election for the 109th seat, spoke out against both bills Wednesday afternoon on the steps of the Peter White Public Library. According to a media release from Gov. Snyder’s office, the newly signed legislation amends the Michigan Campaign Finance Act and protects the First Amendment Rights of citizens, labor unions, as well as for profit and non-profit organizations.

Cambensy says the laws actually loosen how candidates can work with political organizations like Super PACs.

“Democracy is the voice of the people and what we’re seeing are special interests and certainly the wealthiest people who can afford to give are elbowing up right to our politicians and it has to stop,” said Cambensy.

Both bills were voted along party lines. State Rep. Beau LaFave voted in favor of the legislation, while State Rep. Scott Dianda voted against it.