Police: No foul play suspected in man’s death

MARINETTE COUNTY — The Marinette County Sheriff’s office was called to investigate a pickup truck pulling a trailer that was off the road and in some trees on Monday, July 10th..

A lone male was found in the truck. Deputies found him unresponsive and confirmed the man deceased. Autopsy results showed that the man had dies of natural causes and not due to injuries sustained from the vehicle.

The man was identified as Michael Skrobiak, 72, of Menominee County, Michigan.

The Sheriff’s Office, Pembine Rescue Squad, Menominee County Sheriff’s office and the Marinette County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.