Tougher laws for female genital mutilation signed into law

LANSING, MICH. — Individuals convicted of performing female genital mutilation now face stronger criminal penalties under legislation signed today by Gov. Rick Snyder.

“Those who commit these horrendous crimes should be held accountable for their actions, and these bills stiffen the penalties for offenders while providing additional support to victims,” Snyder said. “This legislation is an important step toward eliminating this despicable practice in Michigan while empowering victims to find healing and justice.”

The bill package amends various public acts to prohibit and prosecute those who perform female genital mutilation. Specifically, the bills prohibit performing genital mutilation, create criminal penalties for offenders, provide sanctions against healthcare licensees, require increased public education surrounding the topic and extend criminal and civil statutes of limitations.