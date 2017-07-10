Report recommends elimination of judgeship

LANSING, MICH. — The future of a judgeship position in the Copper Country is in doubt after an evaluation report from the State Court Administrative Office.

In the report, the SCAO recommends the creation of a probate court district of Houghton and Keweenaw Counties through attrition of a Keweenaw County Probate Court judgeship. That means once a judge leaves the bench, that position would be not be filled.

An alternative plan would be through attrition of a district judgeship. The report estimates those three counties could operate with two judges.

Any recommendations by the report would have to be approved by the state legislature. You can read a copy of the report by clicking HERE.