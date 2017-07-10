Historic Hotel celebrates 130th Birthday

MACKINAC ISLAND — The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island is celebrating its 130th birthday on Monday.

The historic hotel first opened its doors on July 10th, 1887. The 2017 season is also celebrating 85 years that the hotel has been owned by the Musser family.

Special packages were offered in celebration for guests, including a special history presentation, five course meals, live music, and a champagne toast on the Front Porch.

The Grand Hotel is celebrating the owners, caretakers, and employees who have kept the hotel a Michigan Landmark for one hundred and thirty years.