DNR confirms cougar sighting in Lower Peninsula

LOWER PENINSULA — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of a cougar in the Lower Peninsula.

The cougar was spotted in Bath Township and this is the first time the presence of a cougar has been verified by the DNR in the Lower Peninsula. A Haslett resident took the photograph near the DNR’s Rose Lake State Wildlife Area before it turned back into an area of thick vegetation.

A DNR biologist conducted a field investigation which determined that the animal in the photo was a cougar. Until this time, all confirmed sightings or tracks have been in the Upper Peninsula.