MARQUETTE — David Vernier is now in the custody of the U.S. Marshals after a bond hearing this afternoon in U.S. District Court.

Judge Timothy Greeley referenced some inaccuracies in Vernier's financial assets submitted to the court. Vernier is the owner of Oasis Fuels Inc. The next court date has not yet been set,