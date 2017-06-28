Prison sentence handed down to man who kidnapped woman

SAULT STE. MARIE — A McMillan man who confronted two people with a handgun and kidnapped one of them was sentenced Wednesday afternoon in Chippewa County Circuit Court.

Michael Millette, 46, will spend two to four years in prison on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Charges of kidnapping and assault with intent to murder were dropped in April as a result of a plea agreement.

On July 23, 2016, Millette confronted a husband and wife at their Chippewa County home with a handgun. He eventually left their residence with the woman as his hostage.

He was arrested a short time later. The woman he kidnapped was not injured.