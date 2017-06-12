Two people injured in early morning accident

NEGAUNEE — Two people were taken to the hospital after a one-vehicle rollover accident early Monday morning in the City of Negaunee.

According to the Negaunee City Police Department, the accident occurred near the 1300 block of N. Baldwin Ave. just before 12:30 a.m. A white Toyota Tundra driven by Aaron Lajoie was traveling on N. Baldwin Ave. when he failed to negotiate a left hand curve.

The vehicle left the roadway and rolled over in the ditch. Three people were in the truck at the time of the accident.

Lajoie and a passenger were taken to UP Health System – Marquette for injuries sustained in the accident. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the accident.

Charges will be requested through the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

The Ishpeming Police Department, Negaunee City Fire Department, Ishpeming Township Fire Department and UP Health System – Bell EMS all assisted at the scene.