Town-wide Rummage Sale returns next week

ISHPEMING — Residents in Western Marquette County will have the opportunity to make a little money by emptying out their closets, garages and attics and selling the things they no longer want or need.

The Fourth Annual Rummage Sale put on by the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce returns next week, June 9th-11th. A $10 registration fee gets anyone gets the address of any place taking part in the sale on the GINCC’s website.

Marketing Coordinator Kelsey Niemisto says the Rummage Sale is a great way of bringing the community together and draws more people to area businesses.

“It’s going to be Negaunee, Ishpeming and the nine townships surrounding too,” said Niemisto. “We encourage people to get out into the community, go and find some good deals on things and stop at the different businesses; they’re going to be having different things going on as well for the weekend.”

In order to register for the Rummage Sale, you must do so by June 7th. You can stop by the GINCC’s office on US-41 in Ishpeming next to Jubilee Foods or check out their website.