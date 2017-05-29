State park receives upgrades

HOUGHTON — Facilities at one state park in Houghton County will be seeing some updates in the near future.

The McLain State Park has recently been facing some persistent erosion problems in the past several years. This has caused many repairs and upgrades to begin later than originally expected.

One area that has been threatened by the erosion is the toilet–shower building.

Renovations on this building are being postponed until after Labor Day and will continue to be used for the summer. Nearly $3 million has been made available to construct master plan concepts at the park.