Suspects arrested on multiple charges after attempted traffic stop

MARQUETTE — Two subjects who were involved in a police pursuit have been arrested.

On Friday around 2:23 A.M., an Officer of the Marquette Police Department observed a vehicle traveling southbound on North Third Street that was aggressively swerving. After initiating a traffic stop, the suspect’s vehicle rapidly accelerated and attempted to elude the police.

The vehicle then failed to negotiate a curve on Blaker Street and crashed through a guardrail, went down an embankment, and landed in some trees. The driver was identified as Levi Latulip, 26, of Cooks who was arrested for operating while impaired, eluding a police officer 3rd degree, possession of marijuana, and resisting and obstructing police.

The passenger, Troy Gaudette, 26, of Traverse City was also arrested for possession of marijuana. Minor injuries were reported. Latulip and Gaudette are being lodged at the Marquette County Jail.