Local YMCA files for bankruptcy

MARQUETTE — The YMCA of Marquette County has filed for bankruptcy, in another effort towards reducing the organization’s total debt.

The organization officially filed for Chapter 11 reorganization on Friday. In the past 14 months, the YMCA has undergone various changes in order to crawl out of debt. The step was taken after discussion over the aggressive expansion and extreme debt that was incurred by previous leadership.

Action has already been taken to address the organization’s challenges, such as selling the Wright Street Child Care Center Property and transitioning to a new CEO. The YMCA will remain open during this process and daily operations will not be interrupted by current actions.

The Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Michigan will be deciding the next steps in this process.