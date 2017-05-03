Drug charges dismissed against defendant

May 3, 2017

IRON MOUNTAIN — The Dickinson County Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed charges against a Milwaukee man arrested last month on drug charges.

Brandon Hampton, 21,  no longer faces charges of delivery of heroin and crack cocaine. In a statement to ABC 10, Prosecutor Lisa Richards said after a careful review of the case, in her opinion, the prosecutor’s office cannot prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Hampton and two other men on were arrested in Iron Mountain by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team April 3rd.

