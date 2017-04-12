Conference focuses on promoting U.P. campgrounds & RV travel

MARQUETTE — The recent snowfall may have put a temporary damper on thinking spring, but that didn’t stop a group of people looking forward to the summer season from meeting in Marquette Wednesday.

The downstate based organization held its first ever meeting in the Upper Peninsula at NMU to discuss a number of things, including how campgrounds and RV dealerships can further showcase their businesses online. Executive Director Bill Sheffer says the goal of their organization is to make camping fun for people who travel and stay anywhere in Michigan.

“This whole area is just prime for more people to travel here with their recreational vehicles, attend camp or bike or hike or fish,” said Sheffer. “All of those things are available in the Upper Peninsula. And right along the shoreline here in Marquette it’s just beautiful.”

“We actually started promoting the U.P. as a national standpoint over a couple of years ago. It is a gem for the state,” said Kelly Wolgamott from Pure Michigan. “We have a great website, Michigan.org, and it allows campgrounds to put their properties directly on the website, so when travelers from the campaign come to Michigan.org, it gives them the opportunity to find campgrounds around the state.”

Around 30 people, ranging from campground owners to the DNR, attended the conference.