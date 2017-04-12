Woman killed in one-vehicle accident

ST. IGNACE — A traffic accident Wednesday morning in St. Ignace has claimed the life of a 40-year-old woman.

Just before 1:00 a.m., the St. Ignace Police Department was dispatched to N. State Street near Reagon Street. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had crashed into a building after leaving the roadway.

The driver has been identified as Jennifer Foster of St. Ignace. Foster died of injuries she sustained in the accident.

The accident caused significant damage to the building. At this time, the accident remains under investigation.