Two arrested after selling drugs to undercover cop

IRON MOUNTAIN — Two people were arrested last Friday after they sold drugs to an undercover police officer in Dickinson County.

Paul Dwayne Scott, 36, and Heather Brazeika, 30, both of Crystal Falls, were both arrested on charges of delivery/manufacture of heroin-less than 50 grams conspiracy to commit delivery/manufacture of heroin-less than 50 grams. Brazeika was also charged with maintaining a drug house.

Their arrests come after a lengthy investigation into illegal drug trafficking in Dickinson County. Officers arrested them during a traffic stop on US-2 in Iron Mountain to serve a parole violation warrant on Scott. An informant assisted the K.I.N.D. Drug Enforcement Team to make the bust.

Scott will be arraigned in Dickinson County District Court April 13th. Brazeika waived her preliminary exam. A pretrial conference has been set for her on May 15th.

Bond has been set at $200,000 for Scott and $20,000 for Brazeika.