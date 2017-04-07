Drug dealer pleads guilty to three charges

MANISTIQUE — A Manistique man charged with multiple drug counts has pleaded guilty to three charges.

Ken Brunke, 47, pleaded guilty to the following charges:

-Possession with intent to deliver 1,000 grams or more of cocaine

-Conspiracy to deliver/manufacture 1,000 grams or more of cocaine

-Controlled substance, delivery/manufacture less than 50 grams of cocaine

The Michigan State Police Gladstone Post confirmed the following information with ABC 10. Brunke is already serving 40-60 months in prison for lying to a peace officer and obstruction of justice.

A trial concerning the drug charges was set to begin April 17th. Brunke’s home was the site of a triple homicide in April of 2015.

His co-defendant in that case, Garry Cordell, is serving a life sentence in prison after he admitted killing all three victims. Brunke will be sentenced on April 18th.