Fire ravages Ironwood storefront: Lutey’s Flower Shop and Greenhouse destroyed

An Ironwood storefront was destroyed by fire last night. Firefighters responded to Lutey’s Flower Shop and Greenhouse shortly after 11:30 p.m. when an Ironwood citizen called 911 to report smoke emanating from the Mansfield Street business. The basement and first floor of the structure were fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters initially battled the blaze from inside the building until the ground level of the structure caved in and the fire spread to the second story. Ironwood Public Safety and Hurley Fire Department then used their ladder trucks and several ground lines to extinguish the fire from the outside.

A house located about five feet from the flower shop began filling with smoke and was in danger of catching fire due to high winds in the area. Public safety officers alerted the resident of the home and evacuated her to safety. The resident is also the owner of Lutey’s and was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Officers attacked the fire for five hours and were able to prevent the fire from spreading to that home as well as other surrounding structures and part of the greenhouse attached to the Lutey’s building. The cause of the fire is being investigated.