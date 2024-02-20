Ishpeming hospital recognized for excellence

U.P. Health System-Bell has been named one of the top 100 critical access hospitals in the United States.

The Ishpeming based hospital was rated on eight pillars that comprise the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX. These include quality, patient outcomes, patient satisfaction, and financial factors such as cost.

In order to receive critical access designation from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services a rural hospital must have fewer than 25 acute care beds, not be located in close proximity to another hospital, at least 15 miles or more depending on the roadways available in the area, and have an emergency department.

“We’re very pleased to be recognized by Chartis. Our top goal is to provide quality, compassionate care to our patients here in the Upper Peninsula—it’s very validating to see on paper what we work so hard for in our community each and every day,” Mitch Leckelt, UPHS – Bell chief executive officer said.

Using publicly available data and information, the Chartis INDEX is the medical industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance.

“During an era of profound uncertainty for rural healthcare, the Top 100 rural hospitals continue to provide a unique lens through which we can identify innovation and inspiration for how to deliver high quality care to increasingly vulnerable populations,” Michael Topchik, national leader for the Chartis Center said.

The list of this year’s Top 100, as well as the 2024 INDEX methodology, can be found at www.ivantageindex.com/top-performing-hospitals.