The City of Escanaba Christmas Tree Recycling is underway

2 hours ago Selena Potila

Starting today through the next 6 weeks Escanaba residents can drop off their trees to be recycled at the following locations: Lemmer Elementary School off of 8th Avenue South, behind the bandshell in Ludington Park, and the Delta County Landfill Compost site.

Drop off of the trees can take place at any time, and they must be undecorated and free of lights. Wreathes and garland are not accepted. Questions about the Christmas tree recycling can be directed to the Department of Public Works at (906) 786-1842 or email at kdubord@escanaba.org

