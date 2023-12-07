Empty the Shelters & UPAWS Holiday Hope adoption event

7 hours ago Selena Potila

Hey pet lovers! UPAWS has teamed up with the Bissell Pet Foundation for the “Empty the Shelters & UPAWS Holiday Hope” adoption event.

You can warm up your home with a furry friend this holiday season! The adoption event starts today and ends on the 17th.

Here’s how you can bring your bundle of fluffy joy home.

Step 1: Browse through our adorable fur babies at www.upaws.org

Step 2: Schedule your meet and greet appointment at www.picktime.com/upaws

Step 3: Check your email for the adoption interest form and fill it up!

If you have any questions about the event you can call 906-475-6661 or email Info@upaws.org

 

 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Major fire to local “Solander Building” in downtown Stephenson

7 hours ago Selena Potila

Mark your calendars for some upcoming college and highschool games

7 hours ago Selena Potila

Help Bring the Christmas Spirit and Help Calumet Light Up the Village

12 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Benton Harbor woman was sentenced to prison for pandemic fraud schemes

1 day ago Selena Potila

Introduction to our newest anchor

1 day ago Selena Potila

Sports highlights and lack of deer

1 day ago Selena Potila

You may have missed

Major fire to local “Solander Building” in downtown Stephenson

7 hours ago Selena Potila

Mark your calendars for some upcoming college and highschool games

7 hours ago Selena Potila

Empty the Shelters & UPAWS Holiday Hope adoption event

7 hours ago Selena Potila

Michigan drug immunity protection repealed

7 hours ago Selena Potila

Help Bring the Christmas Spirit and Help Calumet Light Up the Village

12 hours ago Thomas Fournier