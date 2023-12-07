Hey pet lovers! UPAWS has teamed up with the Bissell Pet Foundation for the “Empty the Shelters & UPAWS Holiday Hope” adoption event.

You can warm up your home with a furry friend this holiday season! The adoption event starts today and ends on the 17th.

Here’s how you can bring your bundle of fluffy joy home.

Step 1: Browse through our adorable fur babies at www.upaws.org

Step 2: Schedule your meet and greet appointment at www.picktime.com/upaws

Step 3: Check your email for the adoption interest form and fill it up!

If you have any questions about the event you can call 906-475-6661 or email Info@upaws.org