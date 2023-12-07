Empty the Shelters & UPAWS Holiday Hope adoption event
Hey pet lovers! UPAWS has teamed up with the Bissell Pet Foundation for the “Empty the Shelters & UPAWS Holiday Hope” adoption event.
You can warm up your home with a furry friend this holiday season! The adoption event starts today and ends on the 17th.
Here’s how you can bring your bundle of fluffy joy home.
Step 1: Browse through our adorable fur babies at www.upaws.org
Step 2: Schedule your meet and greet appointment at www.picktime.com/upaws
Step 3: Check your email for the adoption interest form and fill it up!
If you have any questions about the event you can call 906-475-6661 or email Info@upaws.org