Two young royals are needed to lead the Escanaba Christmas Parade

The Escanaba Downtown Development Authority is searching for a boy and a girl ages 5, 6, or 7 who would like to be in the holiday parade.

Janice Beauchamp, parade coordinator and member of the DDA board said quote “It is a wonderful way to kick off the festive event. It is only fitting to have the kids lead a Christmas Parade with Santa. It is a memorable experience and they have a good time.” end quote.

The two children will be chosen by a random drawing. Parents can enter their young royals by going to Escanaba Downtown Dot Com and filling out the form. The drawing will be held on Wednesday, live on WDBC 94.5 FM 680 AM at 8:15 A.M. The winners will be notified by telephone.

The Escanaba Christmas Parade starts at 6:00 P.M. on Friday, December 1st and will run from city hall to the Escanaba Marketplace. Children will be greeted by Santa Claus after the parade and can enjoy hot chocolate and festive music.

Those wishing to enter a float or to be in the parade can register at Escanaba DDA Dot Org. Line up for the parade will begin at 5:00 P.M.