Testing for Salmonella in Michigan Melons

In past years, Michigan has seen outbreaks of salmonella in cantaloupes.

With September being the National Food Safety Education and Awareness Month, Microbiology employees at the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are

showcasing how they protect Michigan’s food supply from foodborne illnesses such as salmonella.

By using microbiological testing and whole genome sequencing, cantaloupes can be tested to ensure a proactive food safety environment.

Click the link below to see a MDARD Microbiologist test a melon for salmonella.

Testing for Salmonella in Melons – YouTube