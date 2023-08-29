MLBPA REVIEWING STADIUM SAFETY PROTOCOLS

After a shooting at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field and an incident where two fans ran onto the field and made contact with Atlanta Braves superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. in Denver’s Coors Field.



Major League Baseball Players Association is looking into player safety protocols at ballparks throughout the league.



The Player’s association said Tuesday in a statement, that they will review the protocols like they do every year to prevent “the possibility of similar future incidents.”



Although the fans didn’t seem to have any malicious intent, it still brings into question the safety of players moving forward.



Following the Braves 14-4 victory over Colorado Monday night, Acuña said through an interpreter. “I think the fans were out there and asking for pictures. I really couldn’t say anything because at that point, security was already there and we were already kind of tangled up, but security was able to get there and everything’s OK. We’re all OK and I hope they’re OK.”



As for the shooting in Chicago last Friday. The Chicago Police Department suspects that the gun fire came from within the stadium. A spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department said Tuesday that the investigation remains active, and no further information was available.



With two unprecedented events happening within a week of each other, questions remain about whether or not Major League Baseball will add more security measures.

