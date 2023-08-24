HURRICANE HAROLD DISSIPATES AS SOUTHEASTERN US BRACES FOR MORE

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Franklin, located inland over the Dominican Republic. The Weather Prediction Center has issued the final advisory on Post-Tropical Cyclone Harold, located inland over northern Mexico.

A Flood Watch is in effect across portions of the Trans-Pecos and Big Bend regions of Texas. A small Flood Watch is in effect in the vicinity of Ruidoso, New Mexico. Interests in Southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico should continue to monitor the progress of this system.

The remnants are moving toward the northwest near 24 mph (39 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue today. Maximum sustained winds are near 25 mph (35 km/h) with higher gusts. Harold is expected to produce additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with isolated storm totals of 4 inches across Trans Pecos region of Texas today, mainly west of the Big Bend. Isolated to widely scattered instances of flash flooding are possible. In far northern Mexico, rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with local amounts of 4 inches are expected through today across northern portions of Chihuahua. Isolated instances of flash flooding are expected with landslides possible. Winds could be particularly gusty in and near areas of elevated terrain across far northern Mexico and west Texas through Wednesday. Higher gusts could persist even after the surface system dissipates.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

Central Subtropical Atlantic (Remnants of Emily): An area of low pressure more than 1000 miles miles northeast of the Leeward Islands continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms northeast of its center. Upper-level winds are forecast to become more conducive for development by tomorrow, and this system is likely to regenerate into a tropical depression or tropical storm late this week or this weekend when the system moves northward over the subtropical central Atlantic. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with an area of low pressure located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable for some slow development through early next week while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward into the central tropical Atlantic. An elongated area of showers and thunderstorms located several hundred miles south of the coast of southern Mexico is associated with a trough of low pressure. Environmental conditions appear favorable for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next two to three days while it moves slowly to the northwest or north-northwest. An area of low pressure could form well south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula within the next day or two. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some gradual development of this system later this week and this weekend while it moves west-northwestward over the central portion of the tropical eastern Pacific.

Information on Post-Tropical Cyclone Harold can be found in Public Advisories issued by the Weather Prediction Center, under AWIPS header TCPAT4, WMO header WTNT34 KWNH, and on the web at www.hurricanes.gov. High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service can be found under AWIPS header NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and online at ocean.weather.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.php