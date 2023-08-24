HURRICANE HAROLD DISSIPATES AS SOUTHEASTERN US BRACES FOR MORE

2 days ago Jacob Darner
LATEST TRACKING PROJECTIONS OF TROPICAL STORM FRANKLIN
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical 
Storm Franklin, located inland over the Dominican Republic. The 
Weather Prediction Center has issued the final advisory on 
Post-Tropical Cyclone Harold, located inland over northern Mexico.
A Flood Watch is in effect across portions of the Trans-Pecos and 
Big Bend regions of Texas. A small Flood Watch is in effect in the
vicinity of Ruidoso, New Mexico.
 
Interests in Southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico should continue
to monitor the progress of this system.
The remnants are moving
toward the northwest near 24 mph (39 km/h) and this motion is
expected to continue today.
Maximum sustained winds are near 25 mph (35 km/h) with higher gusts.
Harold is expected to produce additional rainfall amounts
of 1 to 2 inches with isolated storm totals of 4 inches across Trans
Pecos region of Texas today, mainly west of the Big Bend. Isolated
to widely scattered instances of flash flooding are possible.
 
In far northern Mexico, rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with local
amounts of 4 inches are expected through today across northern
portions of Chihuahua. Isolated instances of flash flooding are
expected with landslides possible.
 
Winds could be particularly gusty in and near areas of
elevated terrain across far northern Mexico and west Texas through
Wednesday. Higher gusts could persist even after the surface system
dissipates.
For storm information specific to your area, including possible inland
watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National 
Weather Service forecast office.
Central Subtropical Atlantic (Remnants of Emily): An area of low pressure
more than 1000 miles miles northeast of the Leeward Islands continues to 
produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms northeast of
its center. Upper-level winds are forecast to become more conducive for 
development by tomorrow, and this system is likely to regenerate into a 
tropical depression or tropical storm late this week or this weekend when
the system moves northward over the subtropical central Atlantic. Disorganized
showers and thunderstorms continue in association with an area of low pressure
located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental
conditions appear only marginally favorable for some slow development through
early next week while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward
into the central tropical Atlantic. An elongated area of showers and thunderstorms
located several hundred miles south of the coast of southern Mexico is associated
with a trough of low pressure. Environmental conditions appear favorable for
gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form
within the next two to three days while it moves slowly to the northwest or
north-northwest. An area of low pressure could form well south-southwest of the
southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula within the next day or two.
Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some gradual development
of this system later this week and this weekend while it moves west-northwestward
over the central portion of the tropical eastern Pacific.
Information on Post-Tropical Cyclone Harold can be found in Public Advisories
issued by the Weather Prediction Center, under AWIPS header TCPAT4, WMO header 
WTNT34 KWNH, and on the web at www.hurricanes.gov. High Seas Forecasts issued
by the National Weather Service can be found under AWIPS header NFDHSFAT1, WMO
header FZNT01 KWBC, and online at ocean.weather.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.php

