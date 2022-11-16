U.P. Hospitals Receive Patient Safety Grades

Upper Peninsula, MI- The leapfrog group, a non profit dedicated to improving patient safety in hospitals, has released their fall safety grades for four U.P. Hospitals.

MyMichigan Medical Center Sault got a C, U.P. health systems Marquette got a B, Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson got its second A in a row, and U.P. Health Systems Portage got an A for the 9th time in a row.

Leapfrog determines their grades based on a number of factors including error prevention procedures, infection rates, and staff qualifications. For more information on the Leapfrog group and their mission click here.