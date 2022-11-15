Iron Industry Museum Enters Michigan’s State Park System

8 hours ago Joni Anderson

NEGAUNEE TWP, MI – The Iron Industry Museum in Negaunee Township has moved into Michigan’s State PArk System managed by the DNR. This change will provide additional funding to the DNR Parks and Recreation Division for building repairs and regular maintenance, such as snow removal. The Michigan History Center will continue to manage the museum’s exhibits, historical interpretation and programming.

With the change a Recreational Passport will be required to visit the museum. Michigan residents can pay an annual fee of $12 when they renew their license plates to get a recreational passport. The passport gives holders access to state parks, campgrounds, recreational areas, and much more. For more information on Michigan’s recreational passports Click Here

For more information on the Iron Industry Museum Click Here

More Stories

Governor Whitmer Announces Additional MI Bridges Assistance for November

7 hours ago Joni Anderson

2022 Firearm Hunting Season: Hunter’s safety

1 day ago Joni Anderson

Find your Polling Place and Ballot

1 week ago Joni Anderson

Michigan DNR Asks for Community Input Regarding Forest Roads

2 weeks ago Joni Anderson

Sawyer International Airport Asks for Community Input.

2 weeks ago Joni Anderson

AG Nessell Releases Report on four-year investigation into CSA in the Marquette Diocese

2 weeks ago Joni Anderson

You may have missed

Meet the Organizations with Giving Tuesday: Baraga County Shelter Home

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Meet the Organizations with Giving Tuesday: Copper Harbor Trails Club

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Governor Whitmer Announces Additional MI Bridges Assistance for November

7 hours ago Joni Anderson

Iron Industry Museum Enters Michigan’s State Park System

8 hours ago Joni Anderson

2022 Firearm Hunting Season: Hunter’s safety

1 day ago Joni Anderson