Iron Industry Museum Enters Michigan’s State Park System

NEGAUNEE TWP, MI – The Iron Industry Museum in Negaunee Township has moved into Michigan’s State PArk System managed by the DNR. This change will provide additional funding to the DNR Parks and Recreation Division for building repairs and regular maintenance, such as snow removal. The Michigan History Center will continue to manage the museum’s exhibits, historical interpretation and programming.

With the change a Recreational Passport will be required to visit the museum. Michigan residents can pay an annual fee of $12 when they renew their license plates to get a recreational passport. The passport gives holders access to state parks, campgrounds, recreational areas, and much more. For more information on Michigan’s recreational passports Click Here

For more information on the Iron Industry Museum Click Here