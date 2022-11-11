Meet the Organizations with Giving Tuesday: Ahmeek Fire Department

Ahmeek's fire department has also joined in on the fun and excitement that comes with Giving Tuesday. The fire department has worked over the past few years with the portage health foundation on grant opportunities that have helped keep the department equipment up to date, and in proper working condition. As well as helped to outfit the fire department's newest fire truck. "The Portage Health Foundation has been very generous over the past several years, in funding our initiatives and allowing us to partner with them for certain initiatives, such as Giving Tuesday, for the past three years. Our relationship continues to grow. And we look forward to working with them now and well into the future. Most recently we were awarded automated external defibrillator, to put in the Ahmeek Village Hall. And that was the result of another Portage Health Foundation grant." – Michael DeFina, Captain and Grants Administrator, Ahmeek Fire Department Ahmeek's Capetian and grant administration Michael Defina, says that while all of that has been nice, this year's department fundraisers have not done as well as in the past. Making their reception from the giving Tuesday campaign that much more important to the health and safety of the department and ahmeek village. In July the department's annual BBQ chicken dinner was rained out, and their recent spaghetti dinner saw a similar experience.