Two Dead, One Injured in Early Morning Single Vehicle Crash in Chassell

A single vehicle crash this morning in Chassell claimed two lives. Shortly after 2:20 am Houghton County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Chassell-Painsdale Road and US-41 for an accident resulting in a fire. When deputies arrived on scene the vehicle was found in a wooded area west of US-41. The vehicle had been traveling at a high rate of speed, traveling west on Chassell-Painsdale Road, crossed the intersection and the parking lot of a small apartment building before coming to a stop. The driver of the vehicle, a 34 year old Covington man, was transported to Portage Health for treatment. One 34 year old Covington female passenger was also transported to portage health, she was declared deceased at the hospital. A second 30 year old Chassell female passenger was discovered dead at the scene. Alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors. The names of the victims and driver have not been released. Deputies were assisted on scene by the Michigan State Police accident investigator, Chassell Fire Department and First Responders, Mercy Ambulance, Houghton City Police, and the Houghton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

