Two Dead, One Injured in Early Morning Single Vehicle Crash in Chassell

3 hours ago Thomas Fournier

A single vehicle crash this morning in Chassell claimed two lives. Shortly after 2:20 am Houghton County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Chassell-Painsdale Road and US-41 for an accident resulting in a fire. When deputies arrived on scene the vehicle was found in a wooded area west of US-41. The vehicle had been traveling at a high rate of speed, traveling west on Chassell-Painsdale Road, crossed the intersection and the parking lot of a small apartment building before coming to a stop. The driver of the vehicle, a 34 year old Covington man, was transported to Portage Health for treatment. One 34 year old Covington female passenger was also transported to portage health, she was declared deceased at the hospital. A second 30 year old Chassell female passenger was discovered dead at the scene. Alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors. The names of the victims and driver have not been released. Deputies were assisted on scene by the Michigan State Police accident investigator, Chassell Fire Department and First Responders, Mercy Ambulance, Houghton City Police, and the Houghton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

More Stories

Hancock Public Schools has Two Millage Proposals on the Upcoming Ballot

3 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Proposal 3: Right to Reproductive Freedom

4 hours ago Joni Anderson

Lambda Chi Alpha and Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly Preparing for the Annual Food Drive

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Proposal 2: Add Provisions Regarding Elections

1 day ago Joni Anderson

Hunting Webinar

2 days ago Max Labeaud

Michigan’s 2022 Ballot Proposals: Proposal One, Term Limits for State Legislators and Financial Disclosure Reports of State Elected Officials.

4 days ago Joni Anderson

You may have missed

Two Dead, One Injured in Early Morning Single Vehicle Crash in Chassell

3 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Hancock Public Schools has Two Millage Proposals on the Upcoming Ballot

3 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Proposal 3: Right to Reproductive Freedom

4 hours ago Joni Anderson

Lambda Chi Alpha and Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly Preparing for the Annual Food Drive

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan DNR Asks for Community Input Regarding Forest Roads

1 day ago Joni Anderson