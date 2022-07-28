Repair project forces temporary closure of boating access site in Gogebic County: Full press release

A project to repair damaged ramp planks at the Lake Gogebic State Park boating access site in Gogebic County will require temporary closure of the launch beginning Aug. 15.

The construction is slated to take roughly two weeks, with the boating access site scheduled to re-open after Sept. 2.

While the work is ongoing, boaters may access Lake Gogebic via four additional boating access points located on the lake. Those sites include: The Bergland Dock, located 10 miles north of the park, East Shore, found 14 miles from the park on the east side of the lake, Ontonagon County Park, situated 6 miles north of the park along M-64 and Gogebic County Park, which is 6 miles south of the park off M-64.

The work will be performed by a Michigan Department of Natural Resources construction crew from the Baraga Customer Service Center in Baraga County.

Funding for the $30,000 project is being provided through waterways capital outlay funding. The DNR’s capital outlay investments are typically funded with a mix of state restricted revenue, federal revenue and general fund dollars.

For the latest information on boating access site and other closures, visit the DNR closures page at: Michigan.gov/DNR Closures.