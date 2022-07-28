Man falls off cliff on Grand Island: Full press release

1 day ago Joni Anderson

On 07-27-22 at approximately 12:30pm the Alger County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 35 year old male that had fallen from a cliff on the west side of Grand Island.  The investigation concluded that the victim walked to the edge of the cliff and tripped, causing him to fall approximately 70′ striking the face of the cliff and ultimately landing in the water.   Alger County Sheriff’s Office, Alger County Rescue 21,Alger County EMS, US Forest Service, and the US Coast Guard responded to the scene.  Responders advised that the patient was conscious upon arrival.  The patient was extricated from the scene and transported to the Munising Bay Shore park where Guardian Flight transported the patient to U.P. Health Systems in Marquette.  The patient is reported to be in stable condition.  No names are being released at this time.  The US Forest Service is investigating the incident.

