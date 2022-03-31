ABC-10’s Pet of the Week – Arrow

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

SANDS TOWNSHIP – Meet Arrow. He’s a friendly six-year-old mixed breed pup who is ready to steal your heart.

He’s handsome and well-mannered boy who can be a major snuggle bug after a long hike.

Arrow needs a forever family that can help him lose weight. That means letting out his energy on a regular basis.

He’s as dependable as the mailman. He loves being outside no matter what the weather and UPAWS staff says he loves to roll around in the snow.

This boy can live with older respectful children or respectful dogs. It is unknown whether he would do well with cats. He is also neutered.

Arrow is aiming a place that he can call his forever home. If you would like to schedule an appointment to meet him, call the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter at 906 475-6661 or send an email to info@upaws.org.

With ABC-10 and CW-5 this is Lisa Bowers

