Houghton County Sheriff Warns of Sextortion Scams

HOUGHTON – The Houghton County Sheriff’s office has issued a warning about potential “sextortion” schemes. In a release yesterday, officials said several members of the public have reported possible incidents locally. Sextortion typically starts with a simple online conversation. Eventually, the perpetrator asks the potential victim to share lewd photographs. The perpetrator then threatens to publish the photos, or send them to friends and family, unless the victim pays them. Parents are encouraged to talk with their children about the danger, and remind them that people they meet online are sometimes not who they seem to be. If you or someone in your family is approached in this manner, contact law enforcement immediately.

