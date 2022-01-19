Baraga Township Man Arraigned on Assault, Firearm Possession Charges

The suspect arrested in Baraga last week after threatening a local business owner with a firearm has been arraigned in 97th District Court. 52- year-old Edward Allen Bonham has yet to post bail. Which has been set at 75,000 dollars. Bonham faces several felony charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm with a previous felony conviction. The incident that led to his arrest occurred last Wednesday night on January 12th. He was arrested the next morning without incident at his home in Baraga Township.

Continue Reading